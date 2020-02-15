Man found guilty of 24 charges in Lakewood crash that killed 2

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been found guilty of vehicular homicide and other counts for causing a crash that killed two people in Lakewood last year, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

William Lloyd Jokay-Szilagji, 28, was found guilty of 24 counts in all, including four counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of vehicular eluding causing serious bodily injury.

About 1:45 a.m. on May 19, 2019, Lakewood police responded to 12350 W. Nevada Pl. on a report of a suspicious person.

According to the arrest affidavit, when officers arrived, they saw a Toyota 4Runner in the parking lot with the engine running.

A male wearing all black then ran up to the SUV. Officers told him to stop, but he ignored them and got inside the Toyota.

“The driver of the 4Runner backed into the police cruiser, then alternated between hitting a fence in front of him and the police cruiser behind him until he broke free and got away,” the DA’s office said.

A Lakewood officer was injured and the police vehicle was damaged.

The 4Runner then allegedly left the parking lot at 857 S. Van Gordon Ct. and Jokay-Szilagji turned off its lights. Officers lost sight of the SUV but said they thought it was headed one block east toward West Alameda Avenue and South Kipling Street.

Minutes later, two Lakewood officers saw the 4Runner run a red light and crash into a Nissan at the intersection of Alameda and Kipling.

According to prosecutors, the 4Runner was going 105 mph five seconds before the collision.

Both the driver of the Nissan, 26-year-old Jacob Bowen, and his passenger, 30-year-old Jesse Edmonds, were killed.

Bowen and Edmonds, both from Kansas, had just arrived in Colorado for vacation and were on their way to a friend’s home.

Jokay-Szilagji and his two female passengers were injured.

“In days leading up to this incident, Jokay-Szilagji’s crime spree included theft of the 4-Runner and use of financial transaction devices inside the vehicle; a home burglary where he stole a rifle, multiple wallets, credit cards, and a tactical vest; another car trespass; and robbery of a person in a bar in Arvada. The stolen items were found inside the vehicle following the collision. Police also found 4.5 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle,” the DA’s office said.

Jokay-Szilagji had used meth the morning before the crash and still had it in his system 16 hours later at the hospital.

Jokay-Szilagji remains in the Jefferson County jail.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 2. He faces “decades in prison,” the DA’s office said.