Man found fatally shot in Aurora parking lot; police investigating

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died early Tuesday after he was found shot in a parking lot in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, at about 12:12 a.m., officers responded to the Sable Cove Condominiums located at 912 S. Dearborn Way on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man in the parking lot. He had been shot and was pronounced dead a short time later.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

“At this time there are no additional details that can be provided,” APD said in a press release.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone who witnessed the death or has information is asked to contact APD Agent Krieger at: 303-739-6113.

Those with information can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.