DENVER (KDVR) — A woman is accused of killing a man found stabbed more than two dozen times, according to police.

Erin Liljander, 22, faces a count of first-degree murder in the man’s killing.

A friend of the 54-year-old man found him dead in his Park Avenue West apartment Tuesday, according to a release from the Denver Police Department.

Investigators learned the man had been dead “for a couple days” before he was found in his unit at Renaissance Riverfront Lofts. The affordable housing building at 3440 Park Ave. West is a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property.

The man suffered around 27 stab wounds on the back of his head and his left neck, arm, torso and upper leg, according to an arrest warrant. Surveillance video showed a woman entering the victim’s apartment on March 22 and leaving hours later in different clothes.

An anonymous tipster on Friday pointed to Liljander as the suspect, according to the warrant. They said she lives in a homeless camp in the Globeville area and showed up at the camp in bloody clothes.

Police said Liljander matches the appearance of the woman in the surveillance video.

Liljander was taken into custody in Logan County and was later interviewed by Denver Police about the crime. While the information about her interview is redacted in the warrant, it does say Liljander was involved in an “incident” with the victim.

The victim’s identity and official cause and manner of death have not been released. The district attorney’s office will decide on official charges for the suspect.