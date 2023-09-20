DENVER (KDVR) — Larimer County deputies have released new information about a suspicious death on a trail near Horsetooth Reservoir in the hopes someone will come forward with information on what happened.

On Sept. 10 at around 10:18 a.m., 64-year-old Paul Gallenstein of Fort Collins was found dead on the Foothills Trail near Horsetooth. At the time, deputies called his death “suspicious.”

Teams search for weapon

On Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Gallenstein’s death was caused by a gunshot injury. However, the manner of his death has still not been determined.

Emergency personnel conducted an extensive search of the area but did not find a weapon. Anyone who may have found a gun or other items on the Reservoir Ridge Foothills Trail is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Deputies want to speak to good Samaritan

Aside from locating the weapon, investigators also want to speak to a good Samaritan who was on the trail the morning Gellenstein died.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was walking his dog in the area and assisted EMS personnel. However, he left before investigators could speak with him.

Deputies want to speak to this good Samaritan who helped EMS personnel while they were investigating the death of 64-year-old Paul Gallenstein on the Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators would like to speak to this man and anyone else who was on the trail between 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 10.

“Our investigators have been working nonstop to track down witnesses, information, and evidence in this case,” said Captain Bobby Moll. “We won’t stop working until we find out what happened to Paul. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this time of grief and uncertainty.”

Anyone else with information on Gallenstein’s death is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.