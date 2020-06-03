Man found dead near Jackson County road, authorities investigating as homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was found dead near a road in Jackson County on Saturday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that it is hoping the public can help identify the man.

On Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to mile marker 27 of Colorado Highway 125 (near the trailhead for Trail 1226) after a passerby found a body.

“While investigators are not releasing the cause of death, the man is believed to have been a homicide victim,” the CBI said in a statement.

The victim is described as a white man possibly in his 20s or 30s. He had brown hair and was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed 160-170 pounds.

“Law enforcement officials have searched local, state and national databases; however, there has been no positive identification of the man to date,” the CBI said.

Anyone with information about the case or the man’s identity is asked to contact the CBI at: 303-239-4148.

The CBI is investigating alongside the sheriff’s office and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.