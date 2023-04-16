A man was found shot to death in an RV parked in a lot Friday, April 14. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was found shot to death Friday inside an RV parked in a parking lot off of Highway 40 in Jefferson County. It is being investigated as a homicide.

He was found around 3:45 p.m. by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy during a routine check of a park-n-ride lot. The deputy saw the RV parked in the lot with the door swinging open.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Matthew Hire from Denver.

Anyone who has information or saw anything related to the RV while in the parking lot was asked to contact 303-271-5612.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.