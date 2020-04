Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was found dead in the South Platte River, the Denver Police Department said Monday afternoon.

DPD said the remains were found near South Santa Fe Drive and West Alameda Avenue.

The coroner will identify the man and determine his cause of death, DPD said.

Authorities have not yet provided additional details about the situation.