Man found dead in Loveland motel; police investigating as homicide

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a Loveland motel on Wednesday evening.

According to the Loveland Police Department, the crime was reported shortly before 9 p.m. at the Gateway Motel, which is located at 417 E. Eisenhower Blvd.

When officers responded to the motel, they found the victim dead in a guest room.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. However, they do not currently have information about a suspect and no one is in custody.

Authorities have not yet released information about the circumstances that led up to the man’s death.

The victim’s name was not publicly released as of Wednesday night.