Man found dead in garage after SWAT altercation, firing at officers in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A reported fight between two men led to a SWAT situation that ended with one of the men dead Saturday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Aurora officers responded to a call at the 5200 block of South Jericho Street. Officials say one man had a gun and when police arrived, the man was not cooperating.

The man went into his garage and barricaded himself. He then fired shots at officers.

Authorities evacuated neighbors directly nearby and issued a shelter-in-place for those in a quarter-mile radius.

When a SWAT team arrived, they entered the garage and found the suspect dead.

No officers were injured.