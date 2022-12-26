COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Dec. 23.

In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found a 42-year-old homeless man dead around 2:30 p.m. near a power transformer for a building in the 3600 block of Citadel Drive. CSPD said the man was likely looking for warmth as temperatures in Colorado Springs did not breach zero degrees that day.

CSPD said officers noticed a layer of snow on the man’s belongings indicating that he had unfortunately been there for some time.

About 10 minutes later, CSPD said officers responded to the 500 block of Arrawanna Street, south of Platte Avenue near Knob Hill, on a report of a man who had possibly died in a homeless camp near an alleyway.

CSPD said when officers and medical personnel arrived, they found signs of life and took the man to a hospital. CSPD said when officers left the hospital, the man was still alive and in the care of the emergency room staff.

According to FOX21’s Storm Team, wind chill values in Colorado Springs hit as low as negative 45 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday.