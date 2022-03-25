AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a field Friday morning.

Police said the victim’s body was located in the area of 56th Avenue and E-470 before 8:25 a.m.

Eastbound 56th Avenue is closed at Picadilly Road while police investigate.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s cause of death is unknow at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.