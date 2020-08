BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department has released the name of a man found dead in a pond earlier this week.

The body of 42-year-old Derrick Diedtrich, of Brighton, was found Monday afternoon near Bridge and Telluride streets.

When authorities discovered the body, there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

“At this time foul play is not suspected in the death of Mr. Diedtrich,” police said in a statement issued Thursday evening.