DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Friday.

Officers responded to a death investigation just after 1 p.m. on the 4500 Block of W. 2nd Avenue. Jacob Brady was found deceased and officers said the incident was being investigated as a homicide. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.