Man found dead in Aurora at the Willowick Apartments, police searching for suspect

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Thursday morning.

According to APD, officers responded to 10653 Jewell Avenue, The Willowick Apartments, around 6:20 a.m. and found a man lying on the ground bleeding and unresponsive. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the scene but the victim was deceased.

Authorities said investigators from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are on scene and actively investigating.

Police have not said what led up to the incident. No suspect information has been released at this time.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once he has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Agent Graw at 303.739.6213 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.