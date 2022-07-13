BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.

Police said they responded to Ken Mitchell Park around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a man down. When they arrived at the park, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

BPD said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.