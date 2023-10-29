DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Garfield County are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday morning, deputies were notified of a man who was found dead inside the park. His body was discovered prior to the park’s opening, and deputies said it was not related to any of the rides.

“The fact that there was entry into the park by an unauthorized individual after hours makes it important that the investigators not only address and identify the deceased individual but determine his probable cause of death pending a final report from the county coroner,” said Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Investigators will also retrace the steps the man took inside the park to ensure none of the equipment, buildings or rides were tampered with.

The park remains closed on Sunday while deputies continue the investigation. There has been no word on when the park will reopen.

According to the sheriff’s office, the staff at Glenwood Adventure Park have been helpful with the investigation.

In 2021, a 6-year-old girl died while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

No charges were filed in the girl’s death.