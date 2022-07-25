BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broomfield Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead following a disturbance at an apartment complex.

Police said the incident was reported at the Academy Place Apartments at 7105 W. 120th Ave. around 1 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside of one of the units. His identity and age will be released by the coroner’s office.

Police said a juvenile was taken into custody. The identity and age of the juvenile have not been released.

We are working to learn more about the circumstances of the disturbance and what led up to the man’s death.

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.