FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A shooting that left one man hospitalized is now under investigation as police work to identify the culprit.

On Friday, Dec. 23 at approximately 11:05 a.m., Fort Collins 911 dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of College Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they located a male victim and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Timeline of the shooting according to investigators

According to a statement released by the Fort Collins Police Department, the victim in this shooting left a motel room located at 1220 North College Avenue, when he was followed by another person associated with that same room.

After walking a short distance, the male victim was shot by the suspect on the 100 block of Conifer Street before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said that the gunshot victim then ran into a nearby shop where staff gave him first aid. Once first responders arrived, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Person of interest

After the victim had been transported to a hospital, FCPD learned that all involved allegedly know each other.

The statement from FCPD revealed that officers went to the associated motel room in order to contact those still inside, which included a person of interest named Amanda “Ozzy” Herrick, 35.

FCPD took Herrick into custody on existing warrants and now investigators are working to understand how she and others in that room may be connected to this shooting.

“Our detectives are working diligently to gather facts so those involved may be held accountable,” Deputy Chief Greg Yeager said.

As of this posting, investigators have developed a minimal description of the suspect, who has been described “as a man wearing all-black clothing.”

If you have any information that could help investigators identify this suspect, or have any information that could help move the case along at all, please reach out to investigators by calling 970-221-6895.

You can also submit your tips anonymously by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released by officials in Fort Collins.