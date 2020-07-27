Man files excessive force lawsuit against Denver, several officers after being searched outside Safeway

DENVER (KDVR) – A local man is suing the City and County of Denver as well as several Denver police officers after he was handcuffed in a Safeway parking lot and his stepdaughters were faced officers with drawn weapons.

Naphtali Israel said he was shopping at the Safeway located East 14 Avenue and Krameria Street in Montclair on May 7 with his three stepdaughters when the incident happened.

Israel said he brought the girls, ages 14, 7 and 2, out to the car so they could have a snack while he finished shopping.

After he returned to the store, police arrived after a 911 caller reported a young black man in a white hoodie sitting in a car with a gun.

“This cop pulls his gun on the three little girls. There are no tinted windows on this car. It’s broad daylight he had the gun pointed directly on them while screaming directions to get your ‘blank’ hands off the steering wheel,” David Lane of Killmer, Lane and Newman, LLP, told FOX31 in June.

When Israel came out of the store, he was stopped and handcuffed before eventually being let go.

“Just a trip to the supermarket and it turned into a nightmare,” Israel said.

Surveillance video shows the officer draw his weapon while the girls were in the car and bodycam footage shows officers interacting with Israel. You can see that video above in Kristin Haubrich’s report from June.

Monday, Lane filed a lawsuit on behalf of Israel and the three girls alleging unlawful search and seizure, denial of equal protection and use of excessive force.

The lawsuit names the City and County of Denver, Denver police officer Jeffrey Hausner, Denver police officer Timothy Luke and Denver police officer Matthew Wolfe.