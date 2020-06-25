Man fatally stabbed in Aurora, search for suspect underway

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was fatally stabbed in Aurora on Wednesday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the stabbing occurred near South Parker Road and South Peoria Street.

Police described the possible suspect as a white man in his mid-20s with a brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache. He is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.