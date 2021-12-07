Man facing 37 charges following Greeley crime spree

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 37-year-old man is facing a total of 37 charges varying from arson to assault after an extensive crime spree Monday.

Greeley Fire called in the Greeley Police Department after receiving multiple additional calls while responding to an initial trash fire in the 2400 block of 25th Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

GPD began an investigation that determined Barry Bledsoe lit at least seven fires, damaged an air conditioning unit, and turned off the power to a 24-unit apartment complex. Several of the fires were within close proximity to occupied homes, police said.

Bledsoe was identified and arrested by GPD after speaking with witnesses and watching surveillance videos.

He was taken to the hospital after complaining of a medical issue. While being examined, he assaulted a nurse and was taken to the Weld County Jail.

Police said there were no injuries and all fires were extinguished, but Bledsoe caused an estimated $20,000 in total damage.

Bledsoe’s list of charges are:

1 st Degree Arson, a Class 3 Felony – x3

Degree Arson, a Class 3 Felony – x3 2 nd Degree Arson, a Class 4 Felony – x5

Degree Arson, a Class 4 Felony – x5 2 nd Degree Burglary, a Class 4 Felony

Degree Burglary, a Class 4 Felony 2 nd Degree Assault on Medical Personnel, a Class 4 Felony

Degree Assault on Medical Personnel, a Class 4 Felony Attempted 2 nd Degree Arson, a Class 5 Felony

Degree Arson, a Class 5 Felony 4 th Degree Arson, a Class 3 Misdemeanor

Degree Arson, a Class 3 Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief, a Class 3 Misdemeanor

1st Degree Criminal Tampering, a Class 1 Misdemeanor – x24

Anyone who hasn’t already spoken with GPD with information is asked to call 970-350-9605.