Man facing 126 sexual assault charges extradited from Ecuador, returned to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman in 2016 was extradited from Ecuador by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week.

Peter Dettmer, 69, is facing 126 sexual assault charges from an incident in Golden. Witnesses called police on June 10, 2016 to report the possible sexual assault happening at Millstone Condos.

A responding Golden Police Department officer arrived and observed Dettmer and the woman through an uncovered window in the apartment from a distance.

The officer directed other officers to the location and when they knocked on the door, Dettmer asked why he should open the door. The officer running surveillance saw Dettmer run into another room and instructed the officers to make an emergency entrance due to the possible imminent danger the woman was in. After physically resisting, Dettmer was arrested by GPD.

Dettmer was arrested in Cuenca, Ecuador, on April 27, but the FBI returned him to Jefferson County on Nov. 24. The charges he is facing are:

63 counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Helpless (F3 felony)

1 count of Sexual Assault – Victim Incapable due to Force/Drugs/Other (F3 felony)

62 counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Incapable (F4 felony)

Dettmer’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.