DENVER (KDVR) — Area law enforcement is handing out a hefty sentence for an alleged dealer of a major quantity of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

Jesus Alfredo Moreno Olivas, 46, has been charged by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed in federal court, law enforcement officers seized two firearms, approximately 70,000 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 34 pounds of heroin, and approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency from Moreno Olivas on or about May 5.

If convicted of the charge against him, the defendant faces 10 years to life in prison.

The charges come at a pivotal moment for drug enforcement in Colorado. The state legislature passed a new bill on fentanyl this week. The new law charges anyone in possession of more than a gram of the synthetic opioid with a felony.

Leaders will convene next month to collaborate on new enforcement and legal strategies to combat the drug’s impact. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and regional partners will convene stakeholders from across the state on June 2-3 for the Colorado Fentanyl Summit. The summit will include speakers from law enforcement agencies and public health organizations.