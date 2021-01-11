Man faces murder charge in girlfriend’s strangulation death

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A man faces charges that include first-degree murder after his girlfriend was found strangled to death inside the Lakewood home they shared together.

District Attorney Pete Weir announced Monday that 51-year-old Karl Aaron Bemis has also been charged with tampering with a deceased human body, ID theft, aggravated motor vehicle and one violent crime count.

Bemis’ girlfriend, 45-year-old Hillary Engel, was found on Dec. 29 after the Lakewood Police Department was called to the 2100 block of South Coors Circle regarding a missing person. She appeared to have been strangled to death with electrical cords and her head was wrapped in duct tape.

Bemis was tracked to a hotel in Trinidad, Colo., where he was arrested. He was transported to Jefferson County, where he had his first court appearance on Jan. 1. On Jan. 8, he was back in court to be advised on the charges filed against him. He is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail and is due back in court on Feb. 9.