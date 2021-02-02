Man faces multiple charges after eluding police in U-Haul truck, driving through house

U-Haul truck belonging to 63-year-old Stuart Kelly, who was arrested for leading police on a chase in Morgan County, Colo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man from Commerce City is in custody after he led police on a chase when he failed to stop his U-Haul truck on Highway 53 and almost struck a police officer.

Officers from the Hudson Police Department, Lochbuie Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol chased 63-year-old Stuart Kelly east on Highway 52 into Morgan County.

Colorado State Patrol deployed stop sticks to try to end the pursuit, but Kelly continued to drive his U-Haul truck even after hitting the sticks. Several deputies then set up additional stop sticks in the area.

During the chase, the U-Haul truck made an abrupt right-hand turn onto County Road 4 and continued driving south for about a mile. The truck then made an abrupt left turn, leaving the roadway and drove through an old farmstead house.

The truck was able to drive through the house and continued in the field for about 200 yards.











Once the truck came to a stop, Hudson Police Department, Lochbuie Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol took Kelly into custody.

Wiggins Volunteer Fire Department and Morgan County Ambulance responded to a request for medical aid. Kelly was ultimately transport by the Morgan County Ambulance Service to the Colorado Plains Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Kelly is facing criminal charges in Weld County for assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, DUI, habitual traffic offender and possible additional charges resulting from the destruction of the farmstead in Morgan County.