DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect is facing manslaughter and assault charges after a 32-year-old man died from injuries incurred during a fight in lower downtown Feb. 26.

According to the arrest warrant for Matthew Jackson, 25, police received a call about a fight outside El Tejano Bar on the corner of Market and 20th streets at 10:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was “still unconscious and bleeding from the mouth” when Denver police, fire and paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to Denver Health in critical condition.

According to the Denver Police Department, the victim died on Feb. 28.

What HALO video showed of incident

The High Activity Location Observation or HALO, cameras showed the victim and his friend were kicked out of El Tejano, according to the arrest warrant. Jackson and his friend exchanged words with the victim and his friend just outside the bar and then moved toward the intersection while continuing to verbally fight with each other.

The victim moved into the intersection after either being struck or shoved by Jackson, the document said. Jackson ran at the victim and struck him in the face which knocked him to the ground where he hit his head on the concrete. Jackson and his friend then walked away from the scene.

Additional HALO and surveillance video showed Jackson and his friend walking around the area and eventually ending up at Skye Liquor Store at 2907 Inca St., the warrant said. Investigators retrieved information for the credit card Jackson used to purchase items, which is how they identified him.

Investigators got Jackson’s address from the bank after a warrant was executed to identify the owner of the credit card used. When officers went to the residence on March 2, no one answered the door, the arrest warrant stated. Investigators then contacted Jackson by phone. Jackson called the investigator back at around 11 a.m. and officers then took Jackson into custody and to DPD headquarters.

Jackson is facing manslaughter and second-degree assault charges, DPD said.