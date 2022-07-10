Dante Larks is facing 142 years in prison for child abuse and sex assault. (Photo: Office of the District Attorney)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Dacono man could spend more than a century in prison after being convicted of locking a child in a basement and sexually assaulting the victim on multiple occasions.

Dante Larks could spend 142 years in prison. In 2018, police investigated Larks for domestic violence and in 2019, the Weld District Attorney’s Office investigated Larks for child abuse and child sexual assault allegations.

According to the DA, their investigation revealed that a child was verbally, physically, emotionally and sexually abused by Larks.

The victim told police that Larks would lock them in an unfinished basement for multiple nights over a period of several months. The child was not allowed out of the basement except for only a few hours a day, investigators said.

The child also told investigators that Lark would throw peanuts down the stairs and that was all the food the child would eat most days.

When the child eventually would fall asleep, that is when Lark would sexually assault the victim while being armed with a gun.

“This case is by far, one of the most horrific and egregious cases that our office has ever seen,” Weld

District Attorney Michael Rourke said. “No child should ever experience the horror and trauma that this

child will now have to live forever with. This is why we do what we do each day. We’ll do whatever it

takes to ensure monsters like this will never have an opportunity to harm another child.”

According to the DA, after three years of litigation and three weeks of trial, a jury found Larks guilty of multiple charges.

Larks was convicted of:

Sexual assault with a deadly weapon

Child abuse causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of sex assault on a child – position of trust and pattern of abuse

Larks is now facing 142 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections. His sentencing is set for Monday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m.