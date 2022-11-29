Damaige Plascencia is facing up to a century in prison after sexually assaulting a woman. (Credit: Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after cutting the power to her home in Weld County is facing 100 years behind bars.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia was convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary by a jury, and now he faces a century in jail.

The DA said that the incident happened around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016. Evans police officers were called to an apartment on Denver Street where “a woman said she had been raped in her home,” according to the DA’s office.

According to the woman, she arrived home a few hours earlier and said no one else was home. The woman said she went upstairs and showered when all of the lights in her apartment went out.

The woman said that when she stepped out of the shower and went into her bedroom, Plascencia grabbed her from behind. The DA said that Plascencia sexually assaulted the woman for about 10 minutes.

According to the DA, in May of 2017, a DNA match connected Plascencia to the incident and he was charged.

Plascencia has a sentencing hearing on March 22, 2023, and he is facing between 88 to 112 years to life in prison.