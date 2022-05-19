GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – A man walked out of a Wells Fargo along East Arapahoe Road Thursday evening only to discover a man trying to break into his vehicle.

At roughly 5 p.m. on Thursday, Greenwood Village Police were notified of several shots having been fired outside of the Wells Fargo located at 9350 East Arapahoe Road.

According to GVPD, one suspect was trying to break into a vehicle outside of the bank and when confronted by the man who owned it, fired off at least one gunshot. The victim was not harmed and there was a second suspect nearby in a separate vehicle with an unknown make and model.

One of the suspects left the scene and hopped onto northbound Interstate 25. The victim’s 2013 Kia Optima, which has a temporary license plate number of 4153773, was stolen during the incident. Please be advised that these two suspects have yet to be identified and are considered armed and dangerous.

This is an active investigation so avoid the area if possible and if you have any information on this case, please call 911 directly.