Man eluding police in stolen moving truck carjacks single mom

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 28-year-old single mom was the victim of a Memorial Day carjacking when a man fleeing from police in a stolen rental truck forced her out of her own vehicle.

Candice Morrell was simply driving home on Interstate 270 at Vasquez Boulevard when, authorities say, the man who stole a Penske truck got out of that vehicle and stole Morrell’s Volvo.

“I just roll down the window, and I hear him say, ‘Get out!'” Morrell recalled.

Morrell said she was shaken but not hurt.

She eventually had to go to Commerce City Police Department headquarters to identify the 33-year-old suspect in a photo line-up.

Despite it all, Morrell said she is just thankful her young son was not with her.

“One of my first thoughts, immediately after it happened: ‘Be glad my son is not with me.'” she said.

If you would like to help with costs to repair Morrell’s car, there’s a GoFundMe set up here.