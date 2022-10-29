HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A man dropped his gun and then shot it during a flag football game on school property, and now he’s lost his concealed carry permits.

It happened at Cresthill Middle School, and the man was arrested on a number of crimes, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

David Drummond, 65, of Aurora, faces counts of prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Cresthill Middle.

“Drummond was at Cresthill Middle School attending a flag football game when a handgun fell out of his pants. When Drummond picked up the handgun, he discharged a round into the area,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Drummond faces a felony for bringing the gun on school grounds. Because of that, deputies confiscated his concealed handgun permits for both Utah and Arapahoe County.

“These issuing agencies will be notified of Drummond’s arrest and confiscation of those permits,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation was ongoing.