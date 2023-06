AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 48-year-old man died while performing maintenance on a pickup truck Saturday, police in Aurora said.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Uravan Street. Officers responded to the area around 5:10 p.m.

They found the man, who was working on the transmission of the truck in his driveway when the vehicle rolled backward and pinned him under a wheel.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he died on the scene.