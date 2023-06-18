DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a 41-year-old man died while riding an inner tube on the Arkansas River near Buena Vista Friday.

CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area rangers along with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for help that came in at 2:40 p.m.

Witnesses told CPW the man entered Buena Vista whitewater park on an inner tube and was seen in distress a short time later, the department said in a release. The man was having a difficult time getting to the shore near the Buena Vista South Main recreation area, witnesses said.

CPW said witnesses told rangers that the victim struggled until becoming unresponsive and floating downstream.

A commercial rafting company downstream was alerted of the situation and an employee was able to get in the water and grab the victim. Both were pulled to the bank by a shore-based rescuer, CPW said in the release.

“The Emergency Medical Services staff immediately began CPR on the victim, but resuscitation efforts were not successful,” Tom Waters, AHRA park manager, said. “The victim was pronounced at the scene by emergency personnel.”

Waters said the victim was wearing a full wetsuit and correctly fitted personal floatation gear.

CPW reminds people recreating on and in the water to be aware of the dangers before doing so. Excessive snowmelt has increased the velocity of flow on many of Colorado’s rivers.

CPW said this is the 11th confirmed water-related death in the state this year. It noted there is one additional presumed water-related death and one more unconfirmed death.