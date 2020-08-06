Man dies while hiking in Ouray

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died Thursday while hiking in Ouray County.

According to county officials, the incident occurred on the Box Cañon Trail in the town of Ouray.

A number of local agencies responded to a report of a hiker, 52-year-old Larry Vangelder, in distress on the trail.

Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful, officials said.

The Ouray County Coroner’s Office is investigating the case and will determine Vangelder’s cause of death following an autopsy.

“Ouray County Coroner’s Office and the City of Ouray know that an event like this affects our

entire community, family, and the hometown of Mr. Vangelder, and extend our condolences

during this difficult time,” officials said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.