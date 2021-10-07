Man dies while ‘free soloing’ at Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a man died while climbing with a group earlier this week.

The incident was reported on Oct. 6 at 5:45 p.m. Eldorado Canyon State Park. A group of four climbers was on the Rincon wall when one of them fell, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the victim was “free soloing” at the time of the incident.

Rescue crews from Rocky Mountain Fire and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived on scene and determined that the 31-year-old man from Lakewood died in the fall, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s body was carried out by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

The sheriff’s office said the fallen climber’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification to the family.