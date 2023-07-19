DENVER (KDVR) — A 51-year-old man died on a hiking trail in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, a park release said.

The man from Carencro, Louisiana was found unresponsive by other hikers a little over one mile from the Mount Ida Trailhead.

Park rangers were notified by the hikers’ personal locater beacon. The hikers performed CPR until the rangers arrived and continued life-saving measures, the release said.

The man was pronounced dead at the location. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire and Classic Air Medical, stationed in Steamboat Springs assisted RMNP rangers in the incident.

The man’s death is being investigated.

Mount Ida Trail is a difficult hike

The trail where the Louisiana man died is a 9.4-mile in-and-out hike, according to AllTrails.com. It is categorized as hard and has an incline of 2,414 feet.

The trail is located near Grand Lake and is “generally considered a challenging route.”