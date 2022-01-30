Man dies in shooting in northwest Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:55 a.m. when Aurora police responded to a report of a shooting at a home at North Dallas Street & Colfax Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there was a gathering at the residence when shots were fired and the man was struck.

At this time no arrests have been made and no suspect(s) have been identified.