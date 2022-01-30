Man dies in shooting in northwest Aurora

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:55 a.m. when Aurora police responded to a report of a shooting at a home at North Dallas Street & Colfax Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there was a gathering at the residence when shots were fired and the man was struck.  

At this time no arrests have been made and no suspect(s) have been identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories