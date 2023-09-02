A motorcyclist died in a crash in Lakewood Saturday evening at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Mexico Avenue. (Lakewood Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Lakewood Saturday evening.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, it happened around 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Mexico Avenue.

A motorcyclist was traveling south when a vehicle going north made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, LPD said.

The motorcyclist hit the side of the turning vehicle, and LPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene, LPD said there was no suspicion of DUI.

Sheridan Boulevard was closed in both directions pending investigation.