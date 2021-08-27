Man dies in head-on crash involving garbage truck on Tower Road

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department says a man died on Friday morning in a head-on collision.

Police say the crash happened at 5:22 a.m. in the 8900 block of Tower Rd.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a garbage truck that collided head-on in the southbound lanes of Tower Rd, according to police.

During the investigation, police said they learned that the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Tower Rd. and crossed the center median into the southbound lanes of Tower Rd. The garbage truck was traveling southbound and the pickup truck collided head-on.

The male driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

The victim’s identity will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.

Police said Tower Rd. is expected to be closed in both directions from E. 104th Ave. to E. 81st Ave. for several hours. Traffic is being re-routed onto E. 104th Ave. for southbound traffic and for northbound traffic, motorists are turning around at E. 81st Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Commerce City Police Department non-emergency number at 303 288-1535.