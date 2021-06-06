Man dies in boating accident on Eagle River

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 50-year-old man wearing a life vest was found unresponsive in the Eagle River on Sunday, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two paddleboarders pulled the man from the water and attempted CPR. First responders arrived around 6:30 p.m. to assist in the recovery but were unsuccessful, ECSO said. The man was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

“The Eagle Police Department wants to urgently remind the community and our river enthusiasts to stay safe when playing in and near the river. Spring and summer bring warmer temperatures, snowmelt, runoff, and high water in all our mountain streams and rivers. The dangers of high water runoff can be fatal as debris and river conditions change daily. It is important to be prepared, alert, and familiar with proper safety equipment and how to rescue yourself and others when recreating in high water areas.

“Along with high water concerns, boaters can often be separated from their boat and swept downstream. While rescue efforts are focused on the life of a boater, often an unoccupied boat that continues to float downstream can create a scare to the community and first responders,” the Eagle Police Department said.

Police said to call 911 immediately and not to put another life at risk attempting a rescue. If you find an empty boat or kayak downstream and not recovered immediately, call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at the non-emergency number (970) 479-2201.

The incident is being investigated and the county coroner will determine cause of death and identity of the victim.