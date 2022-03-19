ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man died in an avalanche on Buffalo Pass just outside Steamboat Springs on Saturday.

Two backcountry skiers snowmobiled in on the Buffalo Pass side and triggered an avalanche while they were cross country skiing, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

The avalanche happened near the Fish Creek Falls drainage area. Routt County Communications received a report around 12:20 p.m. that one of the skiers was caught in the avalanche and came to rest against a tree.

The surviving skier performed CPR for close to an hour on the man who was not breathing after the avalanche.

Emergency personnel pulled the survivor out via helicopter. A recovery effort is underway to pull out the man who died.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the avalanche victims at this time.