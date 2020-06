AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after being shot in Aurora on Thursday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred near East 19th Avenue and Oswego Street. The area is just west of the Anschutz Medical Campus.

APD said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

There is currently no information about a suspect.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.