DENVER (KDVR) — A man died after being shot early Saturday morning in Denver’s Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, police said.

About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Denver Police Department said the shooting occurred near North Steele Street and East 52nd Avenue.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., DPD said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s age and name have not been released.

Police do not have a description of a suspect.