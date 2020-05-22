Man dies following shooting at Utah Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died Thursday evening following a shooting at Utah Park in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m.

Two men “self-transported” to the hospital with gunshot wounds before officers arrived at the scene, APD said.

One of those men was in critical condition. About 9:45 p.m., police said he had died.

APD said there is no threat to the general public and police are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

Investigators are still conducting interviews.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.