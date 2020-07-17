Man dies following assault in west Denver; police searching for suspects

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find the person or people responsible for assaulting a man earlier this month.

According to DPD, 52-year-old Gildardo Perez-Fierro was assaulted near West 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard about 6 p.m. on July 8.

He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries several days later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.