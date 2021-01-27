Man dies after shooting on South Broadway; suspect at-large

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A man died Wednesday after being shot Tuesday near Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred midday Tuesday near South Broadway and Virginia Avenue.

The victim — a man — was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

About 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, DPD announced the man had died at the hospital. His name and age have not yet been released.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.