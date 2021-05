DENVER (KDVR) — A man died after being shot in the 12000 block of East 40th Avenue early Sunday morning, Denver police reported.

The shooting occurred around 4:44 a.m., according to police.

#Denver Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 12000 Block of East 40th Ave. One male sustained a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is still an active investigation and updates will be posted here as they come available. pic.twitter.com/HJdbCYlmjO — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 9, 2021

No arrests have been made and the incident continues to be investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.