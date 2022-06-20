US 6 was shut down both directions after a driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound (Photo courtesy KDVR viewer)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old man died after he shot himself in a vehicle on 6th Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Lakewood Police agents attempted to stop Jesse James Brown after they were informed of a road rage incident in the area. While in pursuit, the agents discovered the vehicle was reported stolen.

Brown finally stopped on eastbound 6th Avenue near Wadsworth where agents approached and asked him to get out of the car. He refused and did not show his hands. Agents then shot less-lethal pepper balls into the vehicle in an attempt to get him to exit.

Agents heard a gunshot but did not return fire and found Brown shot himself inside the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lakewood Police said Brown had other outstanding felony warrants and a stolen firearm was found inside the vehicle.