DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police investigated a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of East 23rd Avenue.

The victim, an adult man, was transported to a local hospital, according to a post at 2:33 a.m. Saturday. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

The investigation was ongoing, and police were working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.