LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after a private raft capsized in the Poudre River on Tuesday afternoon.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident around 3 p.m. when one of the rafters was not accounted for after the raft overturned in the Poudre River just east of Mishawaka.

Someone who witnessed the incident, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer and three deputies performed CPR on a man who was pulled from the water while waiting for additional medical help.

CPW transported the man to Hewlett Gulch while performing life-saving measures on him. A medical helicopter then took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LCSO said the rafters were experienced and equipped with all the proper gear including an SOS device that alerted emergency personnel of the incident.

Officials reminded the public that the water is running high and cold, which makes for more dangerous conditions. Anyone recreating on the water should have properly fitting life jackets and permanently write or engrave your name and phone number on all your gear. This allows officials to respond if gear is found without the owner, and to follow up in case of an emergency. If you lose gear on the Poudre River, it should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office nonemergency phone number (970) 416-1985 with a good description of the lost items and last known location so authorities do not assume it is an emergency if it is found.



